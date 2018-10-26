Doesn’t Matter If It’s Two Or 50,000 – Southend Star Dismisses Sunderland Fan Effect

Follow @insidefutbol





Southend United defender Michael Turner has dismissed the potential impact of a 30,000 plus crowd at the Stadium of Light when his side lock horns with Sunderland on Saturday.



Fans are continuing to stick with and back the Black Cats in their numbers, with Jack Ross' side registering an attendance of 28,727 in their last home League One match, which came on a Tuesday night against Peterborough United.











Turner is well aware of the nature of playing at the Stadium of Light as he was on the books at Sunderland between 2009 and 2012; the defender singed for Southend last year.



But while he knows Sunderland will be well supported, Turner has discounted the impact it will have on the game and insists professionals just go with the flow and focus on matters on the pitch, no matter the number of people in the stands.





"It will be a good atmosphere and one you’re probably not used to in League One but you go with the flow and there’s not too much to worry about", Turner was quoted as saying by Echo News.



"Once you’re on the pitch you’re just concentrating on your job.



"It doesn’t matter if two people are watching or 50,000, you just have to get on with your jobs and what you have to do.



"But Sunderland are a huge club with a huge fanbase so it’s a game to look forward to."



Southend have won four of their seven away League One games this season, but Sunderland have yet to be beaten in a league fixture at the Stadium of Light.

