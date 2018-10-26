Expect Incredible Atmosphere – Celtic Star Warns RB Leipzig On Trip To Parkhead

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Marvin Compper has warned RB Leipzig about the extra motivation the Bhoys get when they play at Parkhead.



Compper left RB Leipzig to join Celtic in January this year, but has only made one appearance for the Bhoys and has not made single matchday squad his season under Brendan Rodgers.











The defender watched Celtic lose 2-0 in their Europa League clash against RB Leipzig in Germany on Thursday, but Compper has warned the Bundesliga club of their trip to Scotland.



The centre-back conceded that he has never experienced a more fervent atmosphere than Celtic Park and says the crowd always inspire the home team to play with more intensity.





He feels the Scottish champions get something from the crowd at home that allows them to play better and more attacking football.



Compper told RB Leipzig’s official website: “I have never experienced such an atmosphere as at Celtic Park.



“So you can expect an incredibly intense atmosphere.



“As a rule, we play quite differently in front of our home crowd – much more attacking.



“This makes the game extremely intense.



"The support at our backs gives us an extra per cent or two.”



It remains to be seen whether Celtic can turn the tables on RB Leipzig when they welcome them to Parkhead on 8th November.

