XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/10/2018 - 23:17 BST

Expect Incredible Atmosphere – Celtic Star Warns RB Leipzig On Trip To Parkhead

 




Celtic defender Marvin Compper has warned RB Leipzig about the extra motivation the Bhoys get when they play at Parkhead.

Compper left RB Leipzig to join Celtic in January this year, but has only made one appearance for the Bhoys and has not made single matchday squad his season under Brendan Rodgers.




The defender watched Celtic lose 2-0 in their Europa League clash against RB Leipzig in Germany on Thursday, but Compper has warned the Bundesliga club of their trip to Scotland.

The centre-back conceded that he has never experienced a more fervent atmosphere than Celtic Park and says the crowd always inspire the home team to play with more intensity.
 


He feels the Scottish champions get something from the crowd at home that allows them to play better and more attacking football.

Compper told RB Leipzig’s official website: “I have never experienced such an atmosphere as at Celtic Park.


“So you can expect an incredibly intense atmosphere.

“As a rule, we play quite differently in front of our home crowd – much more attacking.

“This makes the game extremely intense.

"The support at our backs gives us an extra per cent or two.”

It remains to be seen whether Celtic can turn the tables on RB Leipzig when they welcome them to Parkhead on 8th November.
 