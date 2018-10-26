XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26/10/2018 - 15:59 BST

FC Porto Facing Tough Task Keeping Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Spurs Target Hector Herrera

 




FC Porto are facing a tough task convincing Hector Herrera to extend his contract at club, amid interest from a clutch of clubs including Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Watford.

The Mexico international's current deal with the Portuguese giants is due to run out next summer and his contractual status means he has become an attractive proposition for several sides.




But Porto have been hoping to convince Herrera to put pen to paper to extend his stay at the Estadio do Dragao.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Portuguese side face an uphill battle to keep the midfielder and Herrera is increasingly heading towards the exit door.
 


Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Watford are all keen on taking Herrera to the Premier League, while he has interest from Italy in the shape of Inter.

Porto secured the 28-year-old in 2013 and he has clocked up regular game time in Portugal.


Herrera helped Porto to win the Portuguese league title last season and made 42 appearances in all competitions for the club, chipping in with five goals and seven assists.

The Mexican has made over 200 appearances for Porto since joining the club.
 