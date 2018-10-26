Glenn Middleton Raring To Help Rangers Win Trophy After Penning New Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Glenn Middleton has admitted that he is determined to try and help the Gers taste silverware in the Scottish League Cup after signing a five-year extension with the club.



Middleton, who joined the Old Firm giants from Norwich City in the Championship in January, has forced his way into the first team at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard, courtesy of a strong pre-season in Spain.











The 18-year-old has wasted no time in settling down at senior level after having already scored three times in 12 appearances so far this season before he put pen-to-paper on a five-year extension with the club on Friday.



The Scotland Under-21 international admitted that he is determined to try and help Rangers taste silverware in the Scottish League Cup this season ahead of their semi-final clash against Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday.





Middleton also added that it is important for the Gers to not get complacent as they aim for their first piece of major silverware since 2011.



“Everyone in that squad knows what it means to this club and to the fans to play a game like this and to hopefully get into the final and hopefully get that first bit of silverware”, Middleton told Rangers TV.



“We will be raring to go and determined to do that.



“I don’t think we can get too carried away yet – we need to focus on the semi-final first and carry out the game plan the manager tells us to do.”



Rangers will face either Hearts or Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup in December if they manage to beat Aberdeen on Sunday.

