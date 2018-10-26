XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/10/2018 - 16:20 BST

He Lost Five Kilos – West Ham Boss Says Hammer Deserves Chance

 




West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini says that Hammers winger Robert Snodgrass deserves the playing time he is getting this season due to his commitment and hard work during pre-season.

Snodgrass, who spent last season on loan at Aston Villa during their run to the playoff final in the Championship, has quickly established himself as a regular at West Ham this season.




The 31-year-old has played a part in every single league game for the Hammers under Pellegrini this season and caught the eye during their 8-0 win over Macclesfield Town in the EFL Cup, where he scored twice and registered two assists.

The Scot has suddenly reignited his career at the club and is benefitting tremendously from the change in management over the summer in east London.
 


Pellegrini went on to claim that Snodgrass rightfully deserves the first team minutes he is enjoying at the moment due to his commitment and hard work during pre-season.

"I think Robert, from the beginning of pre-season, has worked very hard. He lost four or five kilos and he's working hard every day”, Pellegrini said in a press conference.


“He deserves his time on the pitch.

"I knew him from when I was at Manchester City, and he is a very good player."

West Ham will be aiming to get back to winning ways against Leicester City on Saturday after back to back defeats to Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur respectively in recent weeks.
 