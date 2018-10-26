He Lost Five Kilos – West Ham Boss Says Hammer Deserves Chance

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini says that Hammers winger Robert Snodgrass deserves the playing time he is getting this season due to his commitment and hard work during pre-season.



Snodgrass, who spent last season on loan at Aston Villa during their run to the playoff final in the Championship, has quickly established himself as a regular at West Ham this season.











The 31-year-old has played a part in every single league game for the Hammers under Pellegrini this season and caught the eye during their 8-0 win over Macclesfield Town in the EFL Cup, where he scored twice and registered two assists.



The Scot has suddenly reignited his career at the club and is benefitting tremendously from the change in management over the summer in east London.





Pellegrini went on to claim that Snodgrass rightfully deserves the first team minutes he is enjoying at the moment due to his commitment and hard work during pre-season.



"I think Robert, from the beginning of pre-season, has worked very hard. He lost four or five kilos and he's working hard every day”, Pellegrini said in a press conference.



“He deserves his time on the pitch.



"I knew him from when I was at Manchester City, and he is a very good player."



West Ham will be aiming to get back to winning ways against Leicester City on Saturday after back to back defeats to Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur respectively in recent weeks.

