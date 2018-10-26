He’s Our Future – Juventus Coach Plays Down Rift Rumours With Chelsea Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has played down talk of a rift with Chelsea target Daniele Rugani and insisted that the defender is the future of the club.



The Italian champions decided against selling Rugani to Chelsea after allowing another young defender in Mattia Caldara to move to AC Milan during the summer transfer window.











There has been the talk of Rugani and Juventus being in talks over a new deal, but the defender has been left frustrated by the lack of playing time he has received this season.



The 24-year-old is reportedly considering his future at Juventus and has not been happy with the way he has been treated by Allegri this season.





The Juventus boss conceded that Rugani has not played as much as he would have liked to, but stressed that he remains a big part of the club’s future plans.



“Rugani has played very little so far”, the Juventus boss said in a press conference.



“And I feel sorry because he will be Juventus’ future.”



It remains to be seen whether Rugani manages to get more minutes under his belt in the next few months in order to make him feel wanted at Juventus.

