I Planned To Tweak Formation And I Could Do It Again – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he would have decided to play Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho in midfield against Red Star Belgrade even if the Reds had no injury issues.



Klopp decided to tweak his formation ahead of the Champions League clash at home to Red Star Belgrade as Liverpool lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation for the first time this season.











The change in shape worked out fine for the Reds as they cruised to a 4-0 win over the visitors on Wednesday to move into pole position in Group C of the competition.



Initially it was believed that Klopp decided to opt for a change in his system due to the unavailability of Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita, but the Liverpool manager revealed that he would have done the same even if he did not have injury concerns.





“It looked good, to be honest”, Klopp told a press conference.



“It was a game where I thought it made sense to do it like this; it was not because of injuries.



“We could have lined up differently, but I thought before the game it was the right thing to do to have these players in these positions.



“It was for sure not the last time we’ll use it in this way.”



Liverpool will now face newly-promoted Cardiff City on Saturday at Anfield as they aim to maintain their stellar start to the season.

