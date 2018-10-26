I Think I’m Like Eric Dier – Rangers Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers talent Ross McCrorie believes that he is similar as a player to Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier.



McCrorie came through the youth ranks at Ibrox and the boyhood Rangers fan has been tipped for big things, with Gers boss Steven Gerrard treading carefully with his development.











The 20-year-old was played in defence by previous Rangers managers, but Gerrard has preferred to deploy McCrorie in midfield.



Dier, who is firmly established in the Tottenham side, is also able to play in defence and in midfield, where Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino also prefers to play him.





And McCrorie feels that his game is similar to that of Dier.



"I think I'm a wee bit like Eric Dier", McCrorie said on Rangers TV when asked which player he would compare himself to.



"I'm quite similar with positions and that.



"So probably him."



McCrorie has had two loan spells away from Rangers, spending time at Ayr United and Dumbarton.



So far this season Gerrard has handed McCrorie eleven outings in all competitions for Rangers, with the 20-year-old being sent off once, in the Scottish Premiership against St Mirren.

