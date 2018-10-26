I’m Getting Feyenoord Feeling At Liverpool, Former Reds Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt says that the belief among the fans surrounding the Reds’ title aspirations this year is reminding him of his triumph with Feyenoord last year.



Kuyt, who spent six seasons at Anfield and came close to winning the league title during the 2008/09 season, returned to his boyhood club Feyenoord in 2015 and helped them lift their first league title in 18 years in May 2017.











The Dutchman scored a hat-trick on the final day of the 2016/17 season to help Feyenoord to their first league title since 1999 in what proved to be the ultimate swansong for him.



The 38-year-old, who scored 71 goals in 285 appearances for Liverpool, was in attendance at Anfield during their 4-0 demolition of Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday in the Champions League.





Kuyt admitted that the belief surrounding Liverpool’s title ambitions this year in the Premier League has reminded him of a similar situation during his final bow with Feyenoord in 2017.



“When I arrived at Liverpool there was a hope to win the league. Now that hope is changing and people start to believe Liverpool can win the league”, Kuyt told the club’s official website.



“That’s what football is all about: that you believe in the success you can have with your team.



"The supporters are starting to believe it’s possible to win the league again.



“It’s a long way but that’s the first step. You have to believe you can do it.



“With Feyenoord we had the same situation, a little bit shorter but for 18 years we didn’t win the league title.



“From the first day we started the competition we believed in winning the league and that’s what I felt on Wednesday – that people are not hoping for success but believing in success for Liverpool.



“That’s a massive step forward.”



Liverpool have gone toe-to-toe with defending champions Manchester City so far this season and are only behind the Citizens on goal difference in the Premier League table.

