06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/10/2018 - 15:42 BST

It Is Misleading – Marcelo Bielsa Cautious Over Leeds United’s Top Spot

 




Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa thinks that top spot in the league can be misleading as it does not necessarily guarantee that the leaders are the best team in the division.

The Whites leapfrogged their rivals to secure top spot in the Championship table with a convincing 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at Elland Road on Wednesday night.




Bielsa’s men had endured a slight dip in form over the last few weeks after their flying start to the season under the tutelage of the Argentine master-tactician.

Leeds were unbeaten in their first eight league games this season, but their loss to Birmingham City last month initiated a run that saw them win just twice in their previous eight outings in the competition.
 


Bielsa, who is careful about not reading too much into the league table at this stage of the season, went on to claim that the standings could be misleading at this point in time and suggested that it does not mean the Whites are the best team in the division.

“It’s a misleading position. It’s a misleading leading position”, Bielsa said in a press conference.


“The leader is the team that has most points and it doesn’t mean that you are the best team.

“The best team is the team that has more points at the end of the Championship”, he added.

The Whites are only ahead on goal difference after being level on points with Middlesbrough and Sheffield United with 26 points from their 14 games so far this season.
 