It Isn’t Ideal But We Have Quality – Mauricio Pochettino Addresses Squad Size

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has conceded that having a small squad is not ideal, but he is not prepared to use it as an excuse.



A 2-2 draw at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night has left Tottenham on the brink of Champions League elimination and the decision to not spend money in the summer has come under renewed scrutiny.











Tottenham are approaching the busy autumn and winter period with a smaller squad compared to the other big teams in the Premier League, but Pochettino feels he has the players to cope with the mounting fixture list.



The Tottenham boss admitted that it is not an ideal situation for his side, but thinks it is up to the players and him to find the solutions to the problems they are going to face.





He also admits that the uncertainty surrounding their new stadium and the changes they needed to make to play at Wembley this season have also been a bit disruptive.



Pochettino said in a press conference when asked whether he is concerned about the size of his squad: “I don't believe that, we have a lot of players in the squad, young players that deserved to be involved.



“I don't believe we have a disadvantage.



"We have our quality, our strengths in our squad and we are going to try and compete in the best way.



“That is not the ideal situation to compete, we have a problem, we create the problem and we need to sort the problem.



“We can't complain, we are a little bit unlucky that the stadium is not finished.



“It was not the plan to be at Wembley, different things can happen like the NFL games and you cannot change the date and we need to accept that as reality and not complain.”



Tottenham will host Manchester City in a big Premier League clash at Wembley on Monday night.

