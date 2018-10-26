It Was Closed Game – Marcelo Bielsa Defends Under Fire Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has defended Whites attacking midfielder Samu Saiz, following his frustrating outing against Ipswich Town on Wednesday.



Saiz, who joined Leeds from Huesca last summer, has had to endure a difficult spell in recent weeks after having nothing to show for his hard work during the loss against Blackburn Rovers after the international break.











The midfielder struggled to make an impact during the 2-0 win over Ipswich on Wednesday as well and was subsequently replaced in the 59th minute after flattering to deceive on the night.



The 27-year-old has registered two assists so far this season, but questions have been raised regarding his performances over the past few weeks.





Bielsa defended his player by stressing the fact that he worked hard against Blackburn and added that the game against Ipswich was not the ideal breeding ground for a creative player like him, who likes to operate in space.



“The game against Blackburn was an acceptable one”, Bielsa told reporters in a press conference.



“Saiz got many balls close to the opponent’s box and this is his main skill.



“In the last game against Ipswich he had less contact with the ball.



"It was a closed game and harder for the creative players.



“Anyways, having said that, the first goal we scored is due to the fact that he could avoid the pressure at the beginning of the action.”



Leeds climbed to the summit of the league table with the win over Ipswich on Wednesday and will now host Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Saturday.

