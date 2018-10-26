XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/10/2018 - 20:21 BST

It Will Be Better Because We’ll Be Champions – Rangers Star Confident of Bettering Megaphone Moment

 




Andy Halliday is confident he can better his megaphone moment with the Rangers fans, saying the next time it happens will be due to the Gers winning the Scottish Premiership title.

When Rangers were celebrating winning the Scottish Championship, boyhood Gers fan Halliday went into the Broomloan Stand to celebrate with the supporters and was lent a megaphone to start off a chant.




Now Steven Gerrard is Rangers boss hopes are high the Gers will win the Scottish Premiership title and Halliday indicated it is a question of when and not if that happens.

Answering questions on Rangers TV, Halliday was asked whether bettering the 'megaphone moment' is now realistically possible given Gerrard is in charge at Ibrox.
 


And he replied: "It will be better because we will be winning the SPL.

"So that's what will make it better.


"I'd have absolutely no qualms whatsoever to go back in [with the fans] again."

Rangers have made a big progress in Europe so far this season and currently sit second in Group G, level on points with leaders Villarreal.

However, they have found life tougher in the Premiership and are fifth with 17 points, registering only their first win on the road this season at Hamilton last weekend.
 