Judge Celtic On Trophies Won – Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has his eyes on another trophy ahead of his side’s Scottish League Cup semi-final clash against Hearts on Sunday.



Rodgers has won every domestic trophy on offer since becoming the Celtic manager in 2016 and has no plans to loosen his stranglehold on domestic domination in Scotland.











The Scottish champions will take on Hearts, who are at the top of the Scottish Premiership pile, on Sunday in the semi-final at Murrayfield and the Celtic boss is expecting an exciting game in a good atmosphere.



The Celtic boss said in a press conference: "It's set up to be a fantastic game.





“It will be a unique game at Murrayfield and we're looking forward to it.”



Winning back-to-back domestic trebles, Rodgers’ time at Celtic has been marked by success in Scotland and the Northern Irishman feels that should the norm at any big club.



He is keen to see his Celtic side judged on the basis of how many winners’ medal the players have worn during his time at Parkhead.



Rodgers said: "At any top club you're judged on what you put in the trophy cabinet.



"So we want to continue to do that and work in a way which entertains the fans."

