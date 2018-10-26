Marcelo Bielsa Teaching Me Lots About This Area of Game – Manchester City Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison has admitted that it has been a learning experience for him under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United in the Championship so far this season.



Harrison, who joined the Whites on a season-long deal in the summer from Manchester City, has made 13 appearances across all competitions under Bielsa at Elland Road and is quickly learning the tricks and trades of life in west Yorkshire.











The 21-year-old made the switch from the MLS to England in January, when he left New York City FC for Manchester City, and was subsequently loaned out to Middlesbrough in the second half of last season.



However, the winger was restricted to just 49 minutes of playing time in England’s second tier before returning to his parent club in the summer.





Harrison admitted that it has been an overwhelming learning experience for him under Bielsa this season and revealed that he is adding more elements to his game at Elland Road.



“We all work hard. Marcelo’s emphasised that a lot. It brings us closer as a squad. These last few weeks have been massive for me”, Harrison said in a press conference.



“Learning the differences between here and the MLS.



"Everywhere I’ve been I’ve adapted to the situation and got better.



“I’ve learned a lot in terms of off-the-ball.



"A lot in New York was the technical aspect, but here it's been about movement off the ball, getting behind, freeing yourself from the defender.



“I had a tough start, but I’m learning more”, he added.



Harrison’s only goal for Leeds this season came in dramatic fashion when he scored an equaliser in the 89th minute away from home to Milwall last month.

