My Point Was Only This – Brendan Rodgers Insists Murrayfield Factor Won’t Favour Hearts

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has claimed that Hearts will have no advantage over the Bhoys due to the fact that the Scottish League Cup semi-final is being played at Murrayfield.



The Hoops will face runaway Premiership leaders Hearts in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at Murrayfield, which is the traditional home of Scottish Rugby, in Edinburgh on Sunday.











The cup tie had drawn a lot of controversy when it was moved from Hampden Park to Murrayfield last month after Rodgers had publicly expressed his disappointment with the decision.



However, the SFA stood their ground with the decision and Celtic will make the trip to the capital on Sunday to contest in the semi-final as they aim to retain the trophy this season.





Rodgers went on to claim that Hearts will not have any advantage over Celtic, even though they played extensively at Murrafield.



"My point before the last game was about having at least the opportunity to train there and have a look at the stadium”, Rodgers told the club’s official website.



"Both teams have done that. Of course, they’ve played there a little bit more, but it’s a unique occasion.



“My experience up here of the semi-finals is of a great atmosphere and, of course, we’ve been able to make the finals.



"So I think it’s going to be a really good occasion.



“It’s a beautiful stadium, a really iconic stadium.



"It should be a fantastic atmosphere and we’ll look to, like we always do, try to impose our game and look to play as well as we can.”



Celtic suffered a 1-0 defeat when the two sides met back in August at Tynecastle in a Premiership clash.

