XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/10/2018 - 20:44 BST

Newcastle United Suffer Blow In Interest In SPAL Defender

 




Italian Serie A side SPAL will not let centre-back Francesco Vicari move to Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has set his sights on Vicari as he looks to bolster his side's defensive options ahead of what is set to be a crucial second half of the season for the club.




Vicari has impressed with SPAL and helped the club avoid the drop in Serie A by three points last season, with his side's defensive record being better than all but one of the bottom seven.

The 24-year-old has made seven appearances in Serie A for SPAL in the current campaign and the club consider him a key man.
 


As such, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, despite Newcastle being keen, SPAL have blocked all thoughts of Vicari leaving in January.

SPAL are not prepared to consider selling Vicari and want to keep him for the entire campaign.


The club are not under contractual pressure to sell Vicari as his current deal runs until the summer of 2022.

A former Italy Under-21 international, Vicari joined SPAL in 2016 from Novara.
 