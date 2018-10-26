Newcastle United Suffer Blow In Interest In SPAL Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian Serie A side SPAL will not let centre-back Francesco Vicari move to Newcastle United in the January transfer window.



Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has set his sights on Vicari as he looks to bolster his side's defensive options ahead of what is set to be a crucial second half of the season for the club.











Vicari has impressed with SPAL and helped the club avoid the drop in Serie A by three points last season, with his side's defensive record being better than all but one of the bottom seven.



The 24-year-old has made seven appearances in Serie A for SPAL in the current campaign and the club consider him a key man.





As such, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, despite Newcastle being keen, SPAL have blocked all thoughts of Vicari leaving in January.



SPAL are not prepared to consider selling Vicari and want to keep him for the entire campaign.



The club are not under contractual pressure to sell Vicari as his current deal runs until the summer of 2022.



A former Italy Under-21 international, Vicari joined SPAL in 2016 from Novara.

