No One Saw How Frank Lampard Changed Harry Wilson’s Position Coming – Former Derby Star

Former Derby County star Craig Ramage thinks no one saw Harry WIlson's positional change coming, as Frank Lampard shuffled his pack at West Brom.



Wilson is on loan at Derby for the season from Liverpool and helped the Rams to run out comprehensive 4-1 winners over West Brom at the Hawthorns in what was a big statement of their promotion credentials.











Derby lost Craig Bryson to injury in the first half at Sheffield United, prior to their Hawthorns visit, and Lampard shifted Wilson into a central midfield role, which he continued in at West Brom.



Wilson linked up with Mason Mount and Tom Huddlestone in midfield and Ramage thinks the trio controlled the game against the Baggies.





He wrote in his column for the Derby Telegraph: "When Craig Bryson went off injured during the first half of the Sheffield United game, we all expected the manager to bring on Bradley Johnson.



"Instead, he brought on Tom Lawrence and moved Harry Wilson into central midfield. I don't think anybody saw that coming.



"It was a bold move and boy has it paid off. It has been a massive plus point.



"Bryson and Johnson have been playing well but I wonder if Frank has now found the right midfield balance.



"He has gone for youth, energy and legs in there, in Wilson and Mason Mount, and I thought we controlled that area against West Brom", Ramage added.



Wilson is a winger by trade and spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City.



The Liverpool talent is making a big impact at Derby and earned headlines recently when he scored for the Rams at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

