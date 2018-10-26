No Reason We Can’t Beat Leicester City – West Ham Defender Confident

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell says that there is no reason why the Hammers can’t win against Leicester City if they manage to perform well on Saturday.



Manuel Pellegrini’s men have looked the part in spells during their consecutive 1-0 losses in the Premier League to Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur respectively in recent weeks.











However, the Hammers have had nothing to show for their performances during that time and are increasingly looking like a side that are not able to put the ball in the back of the net after failing to score a goal despite registering 30 shots in their last two outings in the Premier League.







Cresswell, who made only his second appearance in the Premier League this season during the derby against Spurs, thinks that the Hammers can secure a win against Leicester in their next game if they perform well.



The full-back admitted that the Foxes are a good side and have been unlucky not to get a result in their recent games, but insisted that West Ham are in a positive frame of mind ahead of the clash.



“I watched the Arsenal game and in the first half Leicester were decent and it was similar to ours against Tottenham in that, if they’d taken more of their chances, it might have been a bit different”, Cresswell told his club’s official website.



“But they’re a good side and I’m sure they will be in the top half come the end of the season.



"It’ll be tough for us going there but we’ll be looking to win the game.



“We’re still in a positive frame of mind so there’re no reason why we can’t do that.



“They’re a Premier League side, though, and every one of them has got good players, so we know we’ll need to perform really well to beat them.”



West Ham are currently 14th in the table with seven points from their nine games in the league so far this season.

