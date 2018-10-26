Over 1,000 – Southend Boss Hoping Fans Can Help Side At Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Southend United manager Chris Powell has urged his players to take inspiration from the fact that over 1,000 fans have bought tickets for the trip to Wearside to face Sunderland on Saturday.



The Blues registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Walsall during their last outing in League One on Tuesday and will next face Sunderland in an even bigger challenge at the Stadium of Light.











Jack Ross’ men are currently third in the table and are yet to lose a single league game at home this season, while also scoring in every outing in League One so far.



The Black Cats are widely regarded as favourites to clinch promotion to the Championship at the end of the season and beat Doncaster 1-0 on Tuesday.





Southend have managed to sell over 1,000 tickets for Saturday’s trip to the Stadium of Light and Powell urged his players to make the most of the travelling support to try and gain a positive result from the game.



“The players should be excited by it. These are the sorts of games that you want to do well and show people you can handle the situation”, Powell told the club’s official website.



“If the crowd pick up and get vociferous and get loud, that’s why you play the game and it’s something that they would like to have week in, week out.



“It’s 11 players and actually sometimes you can make them feel the pressure more than you feel it, it depends on how you approach it.



“We’ll have over 1,000 supporters which will be amazing because it’s such a long way away.



"I’m looking forward to it and the players and supporters should too.”



Southend are currently ninth in the League One table with 23 points from their 15 games so far this season.

