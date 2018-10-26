People Have Short Memories – Mauricio Pochettino Defends Hugo Lloris

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has stood firmly behind Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris despite his midweek horror show against PSV Eindhoven.



Lloris made a serious error in judgement while rushing out of his goalkeeping area and his foul on Hirving Lozano resulted in the Frenchman receiving marching orders.











PSV scored a late equaliser to leave Tottenham on the brink of Champions League elimination after just three group games and there have been calls for Pochettino to drop his club captain.



The Tottenham boss supported the Frenchman when he was charged with drinking and driving and Pochettino has no plans to change his support for Lloris.





He feels that the experts have a short memory when it comes to football as Lloris has made countless important saves to earn Tottenham points this season and one mistake should not mask all the good work.



Pochettino said in a press conference: "Things happened and you cannot change.



“He was important in games like Newcastle, Fulham, Man United and West Ham.



"In the games we won he was important. He didn't play and we lose games.



“We have short memories in football.



"After Watford I remember, 'oh we miss Hugo'."



Pochettino's comments suggest he is unlikely to drop Lloris when Tottenham host Manchester City at Wembley on Monday night.

