PHOTO: What A Player – Manchester United Star Hails Robin van Persie

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has paid tribute to former Red Devil Robin van Persie after he announced that he is to retire at the end of the current season.



The duo played together at Old Trafford for three seasons, during which Van Persie won his only Premier League title in 2013, under Sir Alex Ferguson.











The Dutchman, who returned to his boyhood club Feyenoord after terminating his contract with Fenerbahce in January, has decided to draw the curtain on a career that has lasted for over 17 years at senior level.



The striker played an instrumental role when he finished as the top-scorer for Manchester United during the run to their 20th league title in the 2012/13 season and is considered one of the most lethal strikers to have graced the Premier League.





Smalling paid tribute to his former team-mate by posting a picture of the two players during their time at Manchester United on Twitter.



“What a player”, Smalling wrote on Twitter accompanied by a picture featuring both players.



Van Persie scored 50 goals in 102 appearances for the Netherlands national team and scored 144 goals from 280 appearances in the Premier League during his time at Arsenal and Manchester United.



