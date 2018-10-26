XRegister
26/10/2018 - 17:59 BST

Steven Gerrard Isn’t Into Advice But He Does Do This, Rangers Star Reveals

 




Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has revealed that Steven Gerrard is not one to give advice as he instead focuses on letting players play their natural game.

Halliday spent the first half of last season on loan in Azerbaijan at Gabala as it seemed his Rangers career was drawing to a close.




The midfielder was widely tipped to be shown the door at Ibrox in the summer, but he won over Gerrard and the new Gers boss has trusted Halliday with regular game time.

Gerrard insists the boyhood Rangers fan is yet to let him down and given the turnaround in his Ibrox career, Halliday was asked on Rangers TV what piece of advice the new manager has given him this term.
 


But Halliday revealed Gerrard does not do advice and instead wants players to be themselves on the pitch.

"He's not really about advice. He's just about letting you express yourself", Halliday said.


"I think that is the best quality you can give anyone.

"He lets you be yourself."

Halliday will be looking to be involved on Sunday when Gerrard tries to guide Rangers into the final of the Scottish League Cup by beating Aberdeen at Hampden.
 