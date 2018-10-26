XRegister
06 October 2016

26/10/2018 - 13:58 BST

That’s Evidence I Didn’t Know About Nottingham Forest – Marcelo Bielsa Surprised

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa admits he was unaware that Nottingham Forest are the worst ranked team in the Championship fair play table.

Aitor Karanka's men have picked up 35 bookings in their 14 Championship games, while also suffering one sending off, to lead the rankings.




Leeds meanwhile, who host Forest on Saturday at Elland Road, have collected just 25 yellow cards from their 14 league games, along with a single sending off.

Bielsa was asked about Nottingham Forest's poor disciplinary record at a press conference and admitted it is news to him, especially as he does not view the Tricky Trees as a dirty side.
 


"From what I’ve seen of the opponent, they have good players in the midfield and attack", Bielsa said.

"We see that it’s a team that has developed very well its system of play.


And it didn’t appear to me that it’s a violent team.

“On the contrary, I think it’s a team with a lot of enthusiasm and good play, but you’re giving us evidence that we didn’t know."

Bielsa also insists that there is often more than meets the eye to statistics, though he thinks the referee does take action when needed.

"Many time we get misled by statistics. But we shouldn’t think that this kind of statistic can be misleading because any sanction taken by the referee deserves the action.

"But I didn’t observe that."

Nottingham Forest will be heading to Leeds full of confidence after thrashing Bolton Wanderers 3-0 in their last outing, however the Whites will also be on a high after returning to winning ways by beating Ipswich Town 2-0 on Wednesday evening.
 