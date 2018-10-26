That’s Why I Look Younger Than I Am – Mauricio Pochettino Comments On Real Madrid Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed talk of him being linked with the Real Madrid job.



Real Madrid’s poor form has brought Julen Lopetegui’s time at the club under the scanner and the Spaniard is expected to lose his job in the coming weeks.











The European champions are reportedly closing in on former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, but a number of other names have also been linked with the job at the Bernabeu.



And Pochettino’s name has been persistently coming up in relation to Real Madrid since last summer, despite the Argentine signing a new contract with Tottenham this year.





However, Pochettino is not reading much into the speculation and sounded dismissive about the notion that he could soon be in charge of the European champions.



The Tottenham boss said in a press conference when asked about the Real Madrid rumours: "I don't have social media, I don't receive information.



“That's why my head, my face I look younger than I actually am.



"Stuff like that happens in football.



“You can't change anything."



Pochettino is believed to be a long-term target for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, but his new contract has turned out to be a major hindrance.

