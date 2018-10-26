There Is More To Leigh Griffiths Absence – Former Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic and Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough thinks there is more than meets the eye to the Leigh Griffiths situation.



Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Griffiths is currently ill and the striker has not played for Celtic since 7th October, when he turned out in a 6-0 romp over St Johnstone.











He also pulled out of Scotland duty, a decision Rodgers backed on the basis the striker was in no condition to give his best for Alex McLeish's men.



Griffiths has now been ruled out by Rodgers of Celtic's Scottish League Cup semi-final meeting with Hearts on Sunday.





Rough, commenting after watching Rodgers' press conference, was quick to insist that there is something else going on with Griffiths.



"He wasn't well when he came back from the Scotland team, it was just his fitness he was trying to get", Rough said on PLZ Soccer.



"They never went into depth about not well, the flu? A cold? What? And he's got the cold but he's alright to go to Murrayfield and train?



"I do yes [think there is something more sinister under it].



"I'm just saying that the interview with Brendan Rodgers didn't convince me, it wasn't the usual interview which was flowing and it was fine."



The former goalkeeper also indicated that he believes Rodgers is less than happy with the way Griffiths leads his life off the pitch.



He added: "What was it, at one stage Brendan Rodgers was getting completely fed up with it all.



"You could hear that every time Leigh Griffiths' name was brought up he was not happy about it.



"He was insinuating why is he picking up these injuries, why is it always him, is it his lifestyle, does he need to train harder.



"I don't think there is anything drastic in the background, but I don't think Brendan Rodgers is 100 per cent happy with the way Leigh Griffiths leads his life."



Griffiths has scored over 100 goals for Celtic since he joined the club and has netted five times so far this term.

