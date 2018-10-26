We Need More Games – Marcelo Bielsa Holding Off Declaring Leeds United Back On Track

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is not yet willing to conclude that his side have ended their poor run of results.



The Whites had won just two of their previous eight games when they played host to the Championship's bottom placed side Ipswich Town, who sacked Paul Hurst as manager on Thursday, at Elland Road.











Leeds produced the level of performance Bielsa was looking for as they eased to a 2-0 victory to return to winning ways and move back to the top of the Championship table.



The talk amongst fans has been of the Whites now being firmly back on track, but Bielsa wants more games to provide more evidence of where his Leeds side are.





"In order to talk about a positive or negative cycle we need more games", the legendary Argentine told a press conference.



"When you win four games in the first five games, you learn something.



“But when you win two games out of eight it doesn’t mean the same.



“So I hope we will be able to build a lasting positive cycle with wins.



"A win is always a first step."



Leeds have a tough test awaiting them on Saturday when they welcome a Nottingham Forest side high on confidence to Elland Road.



Forest crushed Bolton Wanderers 3-0 in their last outing and Aitor Karanka's men are increasingly being seen as promotion contenders.

