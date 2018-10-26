We’re Tough, We’re Hungry – Cardiff City Star Warns Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Cardiff City skipper Sean Morrison has warned Liverpool that they will be facing a tough and hungry bunch of lads when they line up against the Bluebirds at Anfield on Saturday.



Neil Warnock’s men registered their first win of the Premier League season in emphatic fashion when they inflicted a 4-2 defeat on Fulham in their last outing.











The result meant that Cardiff climbed out of the relegation zone for the first time this season and will now be boosted by the fact that they have a less rigorous set of fixtures from now until the new year.



Cardiff have had to face all of Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool next, in their first 10 games of the season and may feel that their season starts now after Saturday’s trip to Merseyside.





Morrison, who helped the Bluebirds clinch promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season, is not writing off the Anfield trip though and has sent a warning to Liverpool.



“It’s going to be a very difficult game. I think that their strike force, for me, is the best in Europe”, Morrison told the club’s official website.



“It will be very hard, don’t get me wrong, but we’re a tough bunch of lads, we’re hungry and none of us like to lose.



“We’re going to go up there and give it our best, but if it doesn’t work we’ll dust ourselves off and go again the week after.”



Cardiff sit just one place above the relegation zone, courtesy of a healthy goal difference over Fulham, and will be aiming to work towards steering clear of the bottom three.

