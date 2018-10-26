Xherdan Shaqiri Didn’t Put In Hard Yards At Stoke, He Is At Liverpool – Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan thinks that Xherdan Shaqiri has realised he needs to work hard for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, changing his ways from his time at Stoke City.



The Reds swooped to sign the Switzerland international from the Potters following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.











Shaqiri drew criticism for his performances at Stoke and the Swiss attacker was unable to help the Potters avoid the drop.



He has grabbed the chances he has been given by Klopp at Liverpool in recent weeks and earned praise from the German for his displays.





Whelan says he was concerned about Shaqiri's work rate when Liverpool signed him and believes at Stoke he looked as if he did not want to put in a shift.



But he thinks that Shaqiri has stepped up and knows he must work hard to play under Klopp.



"His work rate has been tremendous", Whelan said on LFC TV.



"For me, that was why he didn't always do well at top clubs he was at.



"Even when he was at Stoke he looked like he didn't want to put in the hard yards.



"But now under Klopp….



"The same thing happened to [Philippe] Coutinho and [Adam] Lallana when they came to Liverpool.



"They weren't prepared to do it and they started picking up injuries because of it.



"But Shaqiri has got it fairly quickly, thinking I'll have to work fairly hard if I want to stay in this team."



Shaqiri has started in both Liverpool's last two games, against Huddersfield Town and Red Star Belgrade, respectively, and has provided an assist in both games.

