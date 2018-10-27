XRegister
06 October 2016

27/10/2018 - 19:01 BST

100% It Won’t Be Easy For You, Crystal Palace Star Warns Arsenal

 




Crystal Palace skipper Luka Milivojevic has warned Arsenal that it will not be easy for the Gunners to come away with a win when the two sides meet at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Unai Emery’s men extended their winning run to 11 games in a row with a 1-0 win over Sporting Lisbon on Thursday in the Europa League.




Arsenal have had a steady ascent following their defeats, against Manchester City and Chelsea respectively, in the opening weeks of the season and are currently looking strong.

Milivojevic, who has played every single minute of the Eagles’ league campaign so far this season, has however warned their city rivals about how difficult it will be to get a result at Selhurst Park.
 


The Serbian added that it will be a tough game for both sides, but insisted that Crystal Palace can cause problems with the backing of their fans, who are expected to create a raucous atmosphere.

“It's not easy for them to come to Selhurst and beat Crystal Palace; it's not easy for anyone”, Milivojevic told Premier League Productions.


“This season, as I said, some of them [the opposition] had a lot of luck to come out of our stadium with three points.

“It won't be easy for them as it won't be easy for us, we're expecting one very tough game.

“They have a very good squad, a very, very good manager in my opinion [and] they play nice football.

"But, as I said, at Selhurst, in front of our fans with that atmosphere, Sunday will not be easy for them. 100%."

Crystal Palace are yet to score a goal at Selhurst Park in the Premier League so far this season.
 