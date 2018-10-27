XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/10/2018 - 14:00 BST

Adam Lallana Starts – Liverpool Team vs Cardiff City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Cardiff City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have announced their starting side and substitutes to play host to Neil Warnock's Cardiff City side at Anfield this afternoon.

A draw would be good enough to send Jurgen Klopp's men to the top of the Premier League table, with Manchester City and Chelsea not in action today, but the Reds will start as big favourites to secure all three points.




Liverpool are without midfield pair Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

Klopp picks Alisson in goal, while in defence he opts for the centre-back pairing of Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk. Fabinho slots into midfield with Georginio Wijnaldum, while Adam Lallana supports Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

The Liverpool manager has a number of options on the bench if he needs to make changes, with Xherdan Shaqiri and Daniel Sturridge just two who will be eager to get on the pitch.

 


Liverpool Team vs Cardiff City

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Moreno, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Mignolet, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Milner, Shaqiri, Sturridge
 