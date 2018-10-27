Adam Lallana Starts – Liverpool Team vs Cardiff City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Cardiff City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have announced their starting side and substitutes to play host to Neil Warnock's Cardiff City side at Anfield this afternoon.



A draw would be good enough to send Jurgen Klopp's men to the top of the Premier League table, with Manchester City and Chelsea not in action today, but the Reds will start as big favourites to secure all three points.











Liverpool are without midfield pair Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.



Klopp picks Alisson in goal, while in defence he opts for the centre-back pairing of Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk. Fabinho slots into midfield with Georginio Wijnaldum, while Adam Lallana supports Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.



The Liverpool manager has a number of options on the bench if he needs to make changes, with Xherdan Shaqiri and Daniel Sturridge just two who will be eager to get on the pitch.



Liverpool Team vs Cardiff City



Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Moreno, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Milner, Shaqiri, Sturridge

