XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/10/2018 - 17:35 BST

Arsenal Will Be Different Cup of Tea – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Switches Focus

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has instantly switched his thoughts to next weekend's clash with Arsenal after seeing his side beat Cardiff City 4-1 at Anfield.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane (two) and Xherdan Shaqiri made for a comfortable afternoon's work for Liverpool and sent them to the top of the Premier League table.




Klopp takes his men to the Emirates Stadium next weekend to face an Arsenal side that are in red hot form and have won their last eleven games in all competitions.

The Liverpool boss expects a different test to that which Cardiff posed at Anfield and is expecting an entertaining encounter.
 


"Now we have a week's preparation for the Arsenal game, which will be a different cup of tea", Klopp said on LFC TV.

"But it will be an exciting game.


"It's all good for the moment.

"Let's carry on."

Liverpool, who have taken 26 points from their ten league games so far, played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Arsenal on their last visit to the Emirates Stadium.

Klopp has never lost a meeting with Arsenal as Liverpool manager.
 