Call It Ball To Hand, It’s A Goal – Kemar Roofe Defends Leeds Leveller Against Nottingham Forest

Kemar Roofe has played down the controversy around his equaliser for Leeds United against Nottingham Forest, insisting it was ball to hand, after he looked to score with his arm.



Aitor Karanka's Nottingham Forest took advantage of Leeds' weakness at defending set pieces when Jack Robinson put the visitors ahead in the eleventh minute; Robinson got on the end of a corner from Joe Lolley.











Leeds dominated possession, but Forest locked down the game and defended well to frustrate the hosts and put themselves on course for victory at Elland Road.



But Roofe popped up with the leveller with eight minutes left, appearing to help the ball in with his arm.





Nottingham Forest were left fuming, but the referee allowed the goal and Leeds claimed a valuable point in a game which ended 1-1.



And Roofe was keen to play down the nature of his goal post match, insisting it was ball to hand and saying nevertheless the referee gave it.



"I just saw the ball flash across and the ball hit my hand", he said on Sky Sports.



"Call it ball to hand, it's a goal and it's up to the ref to give it and he gave it."



Roofe also indicated that on the balance of play Leeds deserved to get a result as they were the only team interested in playing football.



"We were the better team, we were playing our football, everyone was doing their job.



"You could tell from the first half they were wasting time, we kept on pushing and we manage to get a result."



Leeds have slipped down from top spot in the Championship standings, but sit second in what is a congested top ten.

