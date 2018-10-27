Can’t Do This Against High Level Opponents, Maurizio Sarri Warns Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has admitted that the Blues cannot afford to make the mistake of switching off like they did against BATE Borisov when they face the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.



The Blues made it three wins out of three in the Europa League this season with a comfortable 3-1 win over BATE at Stamford Bridge on Thursday to move into pole position in Group L of the competition.











Ruben Loftus-Cheek bagged a hat-trick to put Chelsea in command, but a momentary lapse in concentration towards the end saw them concede a consolation goal through Alexei Rios, who was left unmarked from a set-piece.



The goal was the first conceded by Chelsea in the Europa League this season and Sarri admitted that they cannot afford to similarly switch off against high-level opposition like Liverpool or Manchester United.





The Italian also commented that his team could have done better in the final 20 minutes and insisted that they could be in trouble in the future if they cannot control the match better.



"Usually the winner is the team who concedes less goals. In Italy – I don't know here – but I think the same. We have to improve in the defensive phase”, Sarri told Sky Sports.



“We could have done better in the last 20 minutes because we needed only to move the ball and to take the positions.



“We conceded spaces to the opponents so at the end we conceded a very stupid goal and I didn't like it.



"It's very dangerous if you make the same mistakes against very high level opponents, you're in trouble, like against Liverpool, against Manchester United so we need to control the match better."



Chelsea will next face Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday in the Premier League.

