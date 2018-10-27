Championship Is Getting So Hard To Predict, Leeds United Legend Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that the Championship is getting harder to predict because of the regular occurrence of unpredictable results this season.



The Yorkshire giants won 2-0 at home to Ipswich Town at Elland Road on Wednesday night, as predicted due to the Tractor Boys' struggles, and shot back to the top of the Championship table.











However, it was only their third win in nine league games, but it was good enough to go back top the top, as teams around them dropped points.



Gray thinks that at the moment all the teams in the top 12 have a shot at promotion as the results and performances are varying from week to week.





He conceded that no one expected to see Middlesbrough drop points against Rotherham and teams in mid-table are pulling off shock wins from time to time.



The Leeds legend believes that the volatile nature of the results is making the Championship more unpredictable and exciting.



Gray said on LUTV: “Looking at it now, all the teams in the top 12 could finish between top to 12th.



“You look at the games the other night – every man and his dog expected Middlesbrough to beat Rotherham, doesn’t happen and that was a blow for them.



“And that can happen every week, in any game in the Championship and it is so hard to predict results.



“I was watching the game last night and I am thinking how did Ipswich go to Swansea and win? It’s their only victory this season.”



He continued: “We played Blackburn the other day and I thought they did well but they went to Swansea the other night and get beaten 3-1.



“The Championship is tough to predict and that’s what makes it exciting.”

