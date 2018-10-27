Defenders Underestimate Kemar Roofe’s Ability To Do This – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has warned opposition players and defenders about the aerial ability of Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe.



Roofe returned to the starting line-up on Wednesday night following an injury layoff and scored in Leeds’ 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at Elland Road.











A pinpoint Pablo Hernandez cross from the right was met by a good header from Roofe, who has been in good goalscoring form for the Yorkshire giants this season.



Gray admits that Roofe’s return to the Leeds side is important as the forward can not only lead the line properly, but also has an underrated aerial ability inside the box.





The Leeds legend feels because of his height most opposition defenders underestimate the forward’s ability in the air, which often allows him to take advantage inside the penalty box with his bullet headers.



Gray said on LUTV when talking about Roofe: “We know what Pablo can do but it’s nice to have Kemar in there as well.



“He’s strong in the air and I don’t think the opposition realise how good he is in the air.



“I don’t think they think about that when he’s in the box because he’s not tall, but he has got a great leap and he’s actually a good header of the ball.



“When he gets in there, he heads the ball properly and we have seen that on numerous occasions.”



Roofe has made eight appearances in the Championship this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists for his team-mates.

