Definite Issues At Tottenham Hotspur, Former Top Flight Defender Insists

Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie believes there are problems at Tottenham Hotspur, not least consistent talk that Mauricio Pochettino could head elsewhere.



Tottenham failed to present Pochettino with a single new signing in the summer transfer window and the Argentine is bearing the brunt of a squad struggling to live up to expectations.











Spurs are staring at an exit from the Champions League at the group stage, while Pochettino has been linked with the coaching job at Real Madrid.



Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has come under fire for his error-prone performances and delays to the club's new stadium have soured the mood further.





And Gillespie, who won the league title with Liverpool on three occasions, thinks that there are definite issues at Spurs.



"When there is always talk about your manager leaving then that is never good for a football club", he said on LFC TV.



"The stadium is a big millstone round their neck.



"They certainly would have rather been playing at White Hart Lane as opposed to be playing at Wembley.



"They are not quite the same team as they were last year or the year before that.



"Defensively they have made errors and the goalkeeper has obviously got a bit of a problem at this moment in time.



"So things are going against Tottenham, though they still have good players there."



Tottenham were held to a 2-2 draw by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League in midweek, while they are due to entertain champions Manchester City at Wembley on Monday evening.

