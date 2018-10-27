Everyone Saw What Happened – Aitor Karanka Blasts Kemar Roofe Handball

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka has indicated that everyone saw Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe handle the ball into the back of the net at Elland Road.



Karanka's men took the lead against Leeds in the eleventh minute and were on course for all three Championship points until Roofe intervened.











The Leeds striker helped the ball into the net with his arm with eight minutes left and despite Nottingham Forest's protests, the referee allowed the goal.



It finished 1-1 and Karanka insists all who saw the game realised what Roofe did.





The Forest boss was quoted as saying by BBC Nottingham: "When you have a group of players who have done everything they can to win the game, it's frustrating. The cameras were here, everybody has seen what happened."



Karanka though is determined to take the positives from Elland Road, despite the way victory was snatched from their grasp.



"We have to take the good things, we have played well against one of the best sides in the league.



"The attitude was good. If we play like this every game, we will win a lot of games."



Nottingham Forest remain in the thick of what is a congested Championship top ten.



Just six points separate league leaders Sheffield United from tenth placed QPR.

