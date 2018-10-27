XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/10/2018 - 13:21 BST

He Inspires, He Creates, He Buzzes – Leeds United Legend On White’s Impact

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray feels Pablo Hernandez’s return to the team has given everyone in Marcelo Bielsa’s side a huge confidence boost.

The Spaniard was out for a few games due to an injury, but returned to the starting line-up on Wednesday in Leeds’ 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at Elland Road.




The Spaniard pulled the creative strings for the side and provided the assist for Kemar Roofe’s goal in the first half, which broke the deadlock and gave Leeds the confidence to win the three points.

Gray believes Hernandez’s presence in the starting eleven is always a huge confidence booster for the rest of the side because of his creative and leadership skills.
 


The Leeds legend believes there is a spring in the step of the rest of the players when the veteran Spaniard plays in the team.

The former midfielder said on LUTV: “I think the thing about us in that game, from the point of confidence running through the side, is Pablo Hernandez.


“He’s back, he’s inspiring players, he’s creating, he’s buzzing around, he’s making things happen and everybody gets a lift from that.

“When he’s in the team, it gives everybody a lift.”

Hernandez is expected to start when Leeds host Nottingham Forest at Elland Road this evening.
 