Hearts Play Simple Football – Celtic Star On Effective Jambos

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig says that Hearts play simple but effective football under Craig Levein and insists that the Bhoys are expecting a tough game at Murrayfield on Sunday.



Brendan Rodgers’ men will lock horns with league leaders Hearts in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.











The Bhoys will be aiming to bounce back from their disappointing loss to RB Leipzig on Thursday in the Europa League as they push themselves for a place in the final of the competition, scheduled to be held in December.



Their opposition on Sunday will be handed a boost by the fact that they ran out 1-0 winners when the two sides met in the Premiership back in August, as they work towards converting their solid start into major silverware.





Lustig, who is poised to wear the captain’s armband on Sunday due to the absence of Scott Brown, went on to claim that Hearts play simple but effective football and insisted that Celtic are expecting a tough game in the capital city of Scotland.



"They have had a really good start and we know Hearts is always going to be a difficult team to beat”, Lustig was quoted as saying by the Herald.



“The way they play, you know it’s quite simple football but it’s worked really well for them.



“They have got some decent players as well, so it’s going to be a tough game.”



Celtic are slowly getting back to their best domestically, albeit struggling on their endeavours across Europe so far this season.

