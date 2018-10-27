I’m Very Proud With Our Football – West Ham Boss Manuel Pellegrini

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini insists he is proud with the way his team are playing, despite the Hammers blowing a lead to draw away at Leicester City 1-1.



Pellegrini's men headed into the Premier League fixture at the King Power Stadium on the back of two successive defeats and looking to turn the corner.











And West Ham took the lead in the 30th minute through Fabian Balbuena, who reacted well after his own header had rebounded and made no mistake.



But just eight minutes later West Ham were reduced to ten men when Mark Noble was given his marching orders.





Noble was guilty of a high and reckless challenge on Leicester midfielder Wilfried Ndidi.



West Ham stood firm and were on course for victory, thanks to several good Lukasz Fabianski saves, but Leicester did draw level in the 89th minute through Ndidi.



Pellegrini though insists he remains proud of his men, though unhappy with the result.



He told the BBC's Match of the Day programme: "I am happy with the performance and the way the team played but not with the result.



"We were very unlucky with the goal they scored because we played around 55 minutes with a player less.



"Maybe Leicester had other options which they missed but that goal was very unlucky in the last few minutes of the game.



"Until the final whistle you never know what will be the score. After they scored the goal we had chances too.



"I am very proud with how the team is playing.



"We drew against Leicester away with one player less which can be seen as a good result but the mentality of the players want more."



West Ham now sit in 13th place in the Premier League standings after taking eight points from their opening ten games.



They are next in action in the EFL Cup, where they will entertain Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

