06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/10/2018 - 21:18 GMT

It’s Like His Contract Says He Can’t Be Subbed – Former Leeds Star On 26-Year-Old

 




Noel Whelan admits there is good and bad in the performances of Leeds United star Ezgjan Alioski and has questioned the winger rarely being substituted off.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is a firm fan of Alioski and regularly picks him in the starting eleven for the Whites, giving him the full 90 minutes on all but two occasions.




The Macedonia international was again handed a start on Saturday evening as Leeds entertained Nottingham Forest at Elland Road in a Championship clash which ended 1-1.

Whelan saw good and bad in Alioski's display, as he finished the 90 minutes, and indicated he is unsure why the winger is seemingly immune from being replaced.
 


"It's like he's got it in his contract that he can't be subbed", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"I think his work rate, his commitment to tracking is decent.


"I would like to see a little bit more quality in the final third and end product. Testing the goalkeeper with shots and decision making. That's what frustrates me the most.

"But you also know that he can be a game winner on his day."

Alioski, 26, completed all 90 minutes at Elland Road as Leeds shared the spoils with Nottingham Forest, thanks to a controversial goal from Kemar Roofe.

Roofe equalised for Leeds with eight minutes left by helping the ball into the back of the net with his arm.
 