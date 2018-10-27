I’ve Got Game Plan For Aberdeen, Steven Gerrard Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that the Gers have already devised a game plan ahead of their Scottish League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday.



The Light Blues can book their berth in the final of the Scottish League Cup with a win over Aberdeen on Sunday as Gerrard aims for his first piece of silverware at Ibrox.











Rangers have enjoyed a resurgence under the tutelage of the former Liverpool captain and are now within touching distance of winning their first major trophy since 2011.



The Old Firm giants, who dismantled Ayr United in the quarter-finals of the competition, will be aiming to secure their place in the final, scheduled to be held in December.





Gerrard says that Rangers have already devised a game plan that can potentially help them overcome the challenge from Aberdeen in a crunch affair at Hampden Park on Sunday.



“I never played at Hampden but it is no different for me, I will go and do what I do at any other stadium and that is go there with a game plan for the players to try and win”, Gerrard told the media.



“I appreciate it is a huge game, it is a semi-final and I used to love playing in them as a player.



“I am really excited and looking forward to the challenge at the weekend against Aberdeen, a big rival of ours.



“We are excited, they are excited and I think it has all the makings of being a good game.”



Rangers were held to a goalless draw at home by Spartak Moscow during their last competitive outing on Thursday in the Europa League.

