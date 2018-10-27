Joining Rangers Best Thing That’s Happened To Me – Liverpool Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool talent Ryan Kent has insisted that joining Rangers on loan has been the best thing that has happened to his career and has advised more players to go to Scotland to test their mettle.



Steven Gerrard snapped up the 21-year-old winger from his former club Liverpool on a season-long loan deal in the summer and he has been a regular feature of his sides at Ibrox this season.











Kent previously had loan spells at Coventry City, Barnsley, German club Freiberg and Bristol City, and admits that while he was considering the option of joining Rangers, he heard a lot of negative things about Scottish football.



However, he insisted that playing in Scotland is tougher that it is thought to be and believes if young players get an opportunity to play for Rangers they should snap it up.





The winger feels the idea of playing in front of a packed Ibrox is something players should experience for their development.



“When I was weighing up my options people were saying the Scottish league is this and that”, Kent told the Times.



“But coming here it is eye-opening to see how difficult it actually is.



"You have to be at it every single game.



“I would say to anyone if you get the chance to play football at Rangers take it with both hands.



"It has been the best thing that has happened to me.



“When you have 50,000 Rangers fans getting behind you, there is no better feeling.”



Kent has netted three goals in eight Scottish Premiership appearances for Rangers this season.

