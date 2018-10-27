Michail Antonio On Bench – West Ham Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leicester City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



West Ham United have officially confirmed the team that will take on Leicester City in a Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium this evening.



Manuel Pellegrini's men have suffered a dip in form, losing their last two games, and will be desperate to return to winning ways against the Foxes today.











They must make do without attacker Andriy Yarmolenko, who has had to undergo Achilles surgery. West Ham remain without Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini, Pedro Obiang and Jack Wilshere.



The West Ham manager goes with Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while in defence he has the central pairing of Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop. In midfield, Pellegrini picks Declan Rice and Mark Noble, with Robert Snodgrass also playing. Javier Hernandez is up top.



If the West Ham boss needs to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Aaron Cresswell and Michail Antonio.



West Ham United Team vs Leicester City



Fabianski, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Snodgrass, Noble, Diangana, Anderson, Hernandez



Substitutes: Adrian, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Cresswell, Coventry, Powell, Antonio

