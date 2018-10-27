XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/10/2018 - 17:26 BST

Napoli Set High Asking Price For Liverpool Linked Lorenzo Insigne

 




Napoli are not prepared to listen to offers below a certain eye-watering figure for Liverpool linked attacker Lorenzo Insigne.

The 27-year-old Italian has been regularly linked with a move away from Napoli, with Premier League clubs firm admirers of his talent.




His performances this season have gone up a level under new Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti and there are again suggestions that some of the bigwigs of European football are looking at him.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in the attacker and there are also rumours that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, against whom he scored in the Champions League, are also keeping tabs on him.
 


Napoli are aware of the interest in Insigne and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they have a certain starting figure in mind should any of his suitors knock on their door for him.

It has been claimed that the Serie A giants will not entertain offers below the €90m mark for the 27-year-old if clubs look to snare him away from Napoli.


Insigne still has four years left to run on his contract and the lack of a release clause gives Napoli a strong position in any negotiations to sell him.

The attacker has also not tried to actively look for a move away from Napoli thus far.
 