Not Nice Playing Cardiff And 4-1 Flattered Us – Liverpool Star

Xherdan Shaqiri believes a 4-1 scoreline flattered Liverpool against Cardiff City at Anfield and admitted it was not a nice experience to face Neil Warnock's men.



It took just ten minutes for Liverpool to take the lead at Anfield when Mohamed Salah struck, but Cardiff kept the Reds out for the remainder of the first half to only go in at the break 1-0 down.











Liverpool went 2-0 up in the 66th minute through a superb Sadio Mane goal before Callum Paterson gave the visitors hope by halving the deficit in the 77th minute. But Shaqiri, on off the bench, killed off any Cardiff comeback thoughts by making it 3-1 in the 84th minute.



Mane then struck again with another well taken goal in the 87th minute as Liverpool eased to a 4-1 win and moved to the top of the Premier League table.





Shaqiri however says Liverpool needed to be brave to beat Cardiff and admits playing against a physical Bluebirds side was not a nice experience.



"We have to be brave all the game and you saw a side in the beginning that scored early on, but you saw it was tough to play", Shaqiri said on LFC TV.



"It was not nice to play against these teams, like Cardiff, they are very physical.



"They were waiting for set pieces, for corners, we knew they are strong in that.



"So we had to be brave all the game.



"I think the result is a little bit too much for this game, but it's good."



Shaqiri was introduced off the bench in the 61st minute at Anfield, replacing Adam Lallana.

