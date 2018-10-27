XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/10/2018 - 16:31 BST

Samu Saiz On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Nottingham Forest Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Aitor Karanka's Nottingham Forest side to Elland Road.

The Whites returned to winning ways in midweek by beating struggling Ipswich Town at home and will want to make it two from two by seeing off the Tricky Trees.




Leeds remain without summer signings Patrick Bamford and Izzy Brown.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa picks Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal, while at the back he places his trust in Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson, with Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas the full-backs. Kalvin Phillips slots into midfield with Mateusz Klich, while Pablo Hernandez and Adam Forshaw play. Ezgjan Alioski supports Kemar Roofe.

The Leeds boss can look to his bench if he needs to shake things up, with options available including Samu Saiz and Jack Clarke.

 


Leeds United Team vs Nottingham Forest

Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Dallas, Cooper, Jansson, Klich, Phillips, Forshaw, Alioski, Hernandez, Roofe

Substitutes: Blackman, Pearce, Shackleton, Baker, Clarke, Saiz, Roberts
 