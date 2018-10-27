Samu Saiz On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Nottingham Forest Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Aitor Karanka's Nottingham Forest side to Elland Road.



The Whites returned to winning ways in midweek by beating struggling Ipswich Town at home and will want to make it two from two by seeing off the Tricky Trees.











Leeds remain without summer signings Patrick Bamford and Izzy Brown.



Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa picks Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal, while at the back he places his trust in Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson, with Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas the full-backs. Kalvin Phillips slots into midfield with Mateusz Klich, while Pablo Hernandez and Adam Forshaw play. Ezgjan Alioski supports Kemar Roofe.



The Leeds boss can look to his bench if he needs to shake things up, with options available including Samu Saiz and Jack Clarke.



Leeds United Team vs Nottingham Forest



Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Dallas, Cooper, Jansson, Klich, Phillips, Forshaw, Alioski, Hernandez, Roofe



Substitutes: Blackman, Pearce, Shackleton, Baker, Clarke, Saiz, Roberts

