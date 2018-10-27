Steven Gerrard’s Got Rid of Rangers’ Soft Touch – Derek McInnes

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes that Rangers are a tough nut to crack under Steven Gerrard, unlike Gers teams of previous years, after becoming fitter and better organised over the course of the summer.



The Dons will play their sixth semi-final under McInnes on Sunday when they face Rangers in the Scottish League Cup at Hampden Park.











Both teams have endured a lacklustre start to their league campaign so far this season and while Aberdeen are languishing in seventh in the table, Rangers are only two places above them.



Despite their stuttering start in the Scottish Premiership, McInnes is wary of Rangers, who he feels are a different unit under Gerrard.





The Aberdeen manager also added that the Gers have become fitter and better organised under the tutelage of Gerrard, while also suggesting that they play with direction this season.



"Rangers are now fitter, more organised, with more direction”, McInnes told BBC Scotland.



"They are a harder nut to crack.



"There was always a fragility about recent Rangers teams, and we'll need to work really hard to get at this Rangers team under Gerrard.



"Steven has dealt very well with the European games this season.



"Certainly it's only a start, but it's an encouraging start for him."



Aberdeen snatched a late point through a Bruce Anderson equaliser in second half stoppage time when the two sides met back in August, during their inaugural game of the Premiership season.

