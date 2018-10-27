This Probably Quickened My Leeds United Exit – Paul Heckingbottom

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that the arguments he had with the Leeds United hierarchy behind the scenes might have hastened his exit.



Leeds appointed the young manager on an 18-month contract in February, paying to release him from his Barnsley contract, but performances under him did not improve and Whites had a tepid end to last season.











The Whites wasted little time in getting rid of the 41-year-old and brought in the experienced Marcelo Bielsa, just four months after appointing Heckingbottom.



The Englishman left his hometown club Barnsley in favour of joining a bigger club in Leeds and says that despite his short stint, he took some positives from his time at Elland Road.





However, he indicated that Leeds did not fulfil some of their promises and conceded that he had a lot of fights and arguments behind the scenes to get what he wanted.



But Heckingbottom also conceded that those behind the scenes struggles also played a part in his quick exit from Leeds.



He told the Yorkshire Post: “I took a lot of positives from Leeds when I look back.



“But the disappointing thing was that they came and got me because they wanted X, Y and Z and [I] spelt it out and said, ‘This has got to happen’.



“But within a couple of weeks, it was not happening.



“I took people on and had arguments over it and tried to make changes and did.



"It maybe quickened my exit a little bit.



“But the worst thing I could have done was sit tight knowing it is going to fail 10 months down the line and then get the boot.”



Leeds have progressed under new manager Bielsa and are currently at the top of the Championship pile.

